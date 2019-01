Billy Montana (born William Schlappi on September 28, 1959 in Voorheesville, New York) is an American country music singer-songwriter. Between 1987 and 1995, Montana released one studio album and charted six singles on Billboard's Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. As a songwriter, Montana's songs have been recorded by Garth Brooks, Sara Evans, Jo Dee Messina, Tim McGraw, Martina McBride, Sister Hazel and Kenny Rogers, among others.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia