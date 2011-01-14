Billy MontanaBorn 28 September 1959
Billy Montana (born William Schlappi on September 28, 1959 in Voorheesville, New York) is an American country music singer-songwriter. Between 1987 and 1995, Montana released one studio album and charted six singles on Billboard's Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. As a songwriter, Montana's songs have been recorded by Garth Brooks, Sara Evans, Jo Dee Messina, Tim McGraw, Martina McBride, Sister Hazel and Kenny Rogers, among others.
