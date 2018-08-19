Carol KiddBorn 19 October 1945
Carol Kidd
1945-10-19
Carol Kidd Biography (Wikipedia)
Carol Kidd MBE (born 19 October 1945) is a Scottish jazz singer.
Kidd was born in Glasgow, Scotland. She came to prominence in the mid-1970s, as the vocalist in the band led by vibraphonist / saxophonist Jimmy Feighan. In 1990, she released her award-winning album The Night We Called It a Day. She has subsequently performed and recorded extensively on her own. She has won several awards at the British Jazz Awards. In 1998, she was awarded an MBE.
Carol Kidd Tracks
Dat Dere
Dat Dere
Autumn In New York
Autumn In New York
Little Jazz Bird
Little Jazz Bird
You Go To My Head
You Go To My Head
Like Someone In Love
Like Someone In Love
New York On Sunday
New York On Sunday
When I Dream
When I Dream
Can't We Be Friends (Recorded at Glasgow Jazz Festival 25th June 2016)
Can't We Be Friends (Recorded at Glasgow Jazz Festival 25th June 2016)
Bye Bye Blackbird (Recorded at Glasgow Jazz Festival 25th June 2016)
Bye Bye Blackbird (Recorded at Glasgow Jazz Festival 25th June 2016)
Nice Work If You Can Get It
Nice Work If You Can Get It
The Night We Called It A Day
Haven't We Met?
Haven't We Met?
Don't Worry 'Bout Me
Don't Worry 'Bout Me
Autumn in New York
Autumn in New York
Pennies From Heaven
Pennies From Heaven
I Thought About You
I Thought About You
The Charm Of You
The Charm Of You
I've Got You Under My Skin
I've Got You Under My Skin
I Think It's Gonna Rain Today
I Think It's Gonna Rain Today
Bad Bad Leroy Brown
Bad Bad Leroy Brown
Put Your Dreams Away
Put Your Dreams Away
Stormy Weather
Stormy Weather
Waltz for Debbie
Waltz for Debbie
We'll Be Together Again
We'll Be Together Again
Bidin' My Time
Bidin' My Time
Happiness is a Thing Called Joe
Happiness is a Thing Called Joe
If You Are But A Dream
If You Are But A Dream
