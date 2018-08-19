Carol Kidd MBE (born 19 October 1945) is a Scottish jazz singer.

Kidd was born in Glasgow, Scotland. She came to prominence in the mid-1970s, as the vocalist in the band led by vibraphonist / saxophonist Jimmy Feighan. In 1990, she released her award-winning album The Night We Called It a Day. She has subsequently performed and recorded extensively on her own. She has won several awards at the British Jazz Awards. In 1998, she was awarded an MBE.