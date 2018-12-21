Adriana CaselottiBorn 6 May 1916. Died 18 January 1997
Adriana Caselotti
1916-05-06
Adriana Caselotti Biography (Wikipedia)
Adriana Caselotti (May 6, 1916 – January 18, 1997) was an American actress, voice actress and singer. Caselotti was the voice of the title character of the first Walt Disney animated feature Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, for which she was named as a Disney Legend in 1994, making her the first female voice actor so named.
Adriana Caselotti Tracks
Some Day My Prince Will Come
Some Day My Prince Will Come
Some Day My Prince Will Come
With A Smile And A Song
With A Smile And A Song
With A Smile And A Song
Some Day my Prince will Come - extract (Snow White)
Some Day my Prince will Come - extract (Snow White)
Some Day my Prince will Come - extract (Snow White)
Orchestra
Orchestra
I'm wishing (Snow White)
Frank Churchill
I'm wishing (Snow White)
I'm wishing (Snow White)
Orchestra
Orchestra
Whistle While You Work
Whistle While You Work
Whistle While You Work
Snow White and the Seven Dwarves - Animal Friends / With a Smile and a Song (feat. The Hollywood Studio Orchestra & Frank Churchill)
Snow White and the Seven Dwarves - Animal Friends / With a Smile and a Song (feat. The Hollywood Studio Orchestra & Frank Churchill)
Snow White and the Seven Dwarves - Animal Friends / With a Smile and a Song (feat. The Hollywood Studio Orchestra & Frank Churchill)
Snow White and the Seven Dwarves - I'm Wishing (feat. Harry Stockwell & Frank Churchill)
Snow White and the Seven Dwarves - I'm Wishing (feat. Harry Stockwell & Frank Churchill)
Snow White and the Seven Dwarves - I'm Wishing (feat. Harry Stockwell & Frank Churchill)
Some Day My Prince Will Come
Some Day My Prince Will Come
Some Day My Prince Will Come
Animal Friends / With a Smile and a Song
Animal Friends / With a Smile and a Song
