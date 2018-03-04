Billie AnthonyBorn 11 October 1932. Died 5 January 1991
1932-10-11
Billie Anthony Biography (Wikipedia)
Billie Anthony (11 October 1932 – 5 January 1991) was a Scottish female singer. She is best known for her Top 10 hit version of "This Ole House", which despite chart competition from other versions of the same song, reached No. 4 in the UK chart.
Billie Anthony Tracks
This Ole House
It's Fun Finding Out About London
It's Fun Finding Out About London
