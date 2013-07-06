The Escape ClubFormed 1982. Disbanded 1992
1982
The Escape Club Biography
The Escape Club are an English pop rock band that was formed in London in 1983. They are perhaps best known for their 1988 number one U.S. hit "Wild, Wild West" and for their top-ten 1991 hit "I'll Be There".
Wild, Wild West
Wild, Wild West
