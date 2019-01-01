Jeremy Stacey (born 27 September 1963) is a British drummer and keyboard player. His early works included the 1990s band, The Lemon Trees (with twin brother Paul Stacey on guitars, Guy Chambers and others) and Denzil. He has also played with Sheryl Crow, the Finn Brothers, Nick Harper, Noel Gallagher, The Waterboys, Thomas Anders, Echo & the Bunnymen, Eurythmics, Joe Cocker, Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes, Adam F, Andrea Bocelli, Patricia Kaas, Susanna Hoffs, Mike Scott, Robbie Williams, Aztec Camera, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Nerina Pallot, Claire Martin (drums on Take 1My Heart, 1999), Mark Wingfield, Iain Ballamy, Chris Squire (Chris Squire's Swiss Choir), The Syn (Syndestructible, 2005, again with Paul Stacey), Sia Furler (Colour the Small One), Laurence Cottle, Jason Rebello, Zero 7, Malcolm McLaren, Boris Grebenshchikov, and Steve Hackett.

In 2011 he recorded with Ryan Adams on Ashes & Fire, and again on Ryan Adams in 2014.

He was part of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.