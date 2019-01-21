Graham RossBorn 1985
Graham Ross
1985
Graham Ross Tracks
O Lux beata Trinitas
William Byrd
Last played on
A Hymne to Christ
Imogen Holst
Last played on
When David Heard
Thomas Tomkins
Last played on
Quem pastores laudavere
Michael Praetorius
Last played on
In dulci jubilo a 8
Michael Praetorius
Last played on
Sleep, little Jesus, sleep
Roxanna Panufnik
Still, still, still
Graham Ross
Twelfth Night Op 42 No 1
Samuel Barber
O magnum mysterium
Cristóbal de Morales
In the bleak midwinter
Gustav Holst
Requiem: Sanctus and Benedictus; Pie Jesu; Agnus Dei
Maurice Duruflé
Choir
Last played on
Bring us, O Lord God
William Harris
Choir
Last played on
Cherubic Hymn, Op 31 No 11
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Last played on
Ave Maria (Vespers)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Last played on
Welcome Joy and Welcome Sorrow
Imogen Holst
Choir
Last played on
He knows the right hours of joy (Whoever lets only the dear God reign)
Felix Mendelssohn
Ensemble
Last played on
Festival Te Deum, Op. 32
Benjamin Britten
Last played on
Father, forgive them... 1st Movement - Seven Last Words from the Cross
James MacMillan
Ensemble
Last played on
Cherubic Hymn, Op 29
Alexander Gretchaninov
Last played on
Cherubic Hymn
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
Last played on
Hail gladdening light
Charles Wood
Last played on
Liturgie Johannes Chrysostomos No. 2, Op. 29: VI. Cherubic Hymn
Alexander Gretchaninov
Last played on
Libera nos, salve nos (I and II)
John Sheppard
Last played on
My beloved spake
Patrick Hadley
Performer
Last played on
Crucifixus à 8
Antonio Lotti
Last played on
Magi veniunt ab oriente
Jacobus Clemens non Papa
Last played on
Vigilate for 5 voices
William Byrd
Last played on
Messiah: Lift up your heads
George Frideric Handel
Vigilate
William Byrd
A Hymn to the Virgin
Benjamin Britten
Adam Lay Ybounden
Howard Skempton
O Gladsome Light
Loys Bourgeois
Ascending into Heaven
Judith Weir
Performer
Last played on
Versa est in luctum
Alonso Lobo
Last played on
'Warum ist das Licht gegeben?'
Johannes Brahms
Last played on
Cantata No. 80 Bwv.80 (Ein Feste Burg Ist Unser Gott)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Performer
Last played on
Gott der Herr ist Sonn und Schild, BWV 79: I. Gott der Herr ist Sonn und Schild
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ensemble
Last played on
Sanctus; Benedictus (Mass in A minor)
Imogen Holst
Last played on
O salutaris hostia
Pierre de la Rue
Last played on
Song to Athene
John Tavener
Last played on
Ave verum corpus
Graham Ross
Last played on
O sacrum convivium
Pierre Villette
Last played on
Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott, BWV 80
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ensemble
Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott
Martin Luther
Wer nur den lieben Gott lässt walten, MVW A 7
Felix Mendelssohn
Ensemble
