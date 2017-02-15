Alyssa ReidBorn 15 March 1993
Alyssa Reid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br505.jpg
1993-03-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/de5e2133-1553-43f5-987f-3bbd03dde1c1
Alyssa Reid Biography (Wikipedia)
Alyssa Ashley Reid (born March 15, 1993) is a Canadian singer-songwriter. She rose to fame in 2011, following the release of her single "Alone Again".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alyssa Reid Tracks
Sort by
Heartbreak Coverup (feat. Alyssa Reid)
Jesse Labelle
Heartbreak Coverup (feat. Alyssa Reid)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br505.jpglink
Heartbreak Coverup (feat. Alyssa Reid)
Last played on
Alone Again (feat. Jump Smokers)
Alyssa Reid
Alone Again (feat. Jump Smokers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwkr3.jpglink
Alone Again (feat. Jump Smokers)
Last played on
The Game (Sunship Remix) (feat. Snoop Dogg)
Alyssa Reid
The Game (Sunship Remix) (feat. Snoop Dogg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br505.jpglink
The Game (Feat. Snoop Dogg) (Sunship Remix)
Alyssa Reid
The Game (Feat. Snoop Dogg) (Sunship Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br505.jpglink
Alone Again (Steve Smart & West Funk Mix) (feat. Jump Smokers)
Alyssa Reid
Alone Again (Steve Smart & West Funk Mix) (feat. Jump Smokers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw5j9.jpglink
Alone Again (Steve Smart & West Funk Mix) (feat. Jump Smokers)
Last played on
The Game (feat Snoop Dogg)
Alyssa Reid
The Game (feat Snoop Dogg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br505.jpglink
The Game (feat Snoop Dogg)
Last played on
Alone Again (Sunship Dub Remix)
Alyssa Reid
Alone Again (Sunship Dub Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br505.jpglink
Alone Again (Sunship Dub Remix)
Last played on
Alyssa Reid Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist