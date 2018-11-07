Southend Boys’ ChoirFormed 1970
Southend Boys’ Choir
1970
Southend Boys’ Choir Tracks
'Christe, rex gloriae' from Te Deum
Hector Berlioz
Orchestra
Last played on
Symphony no. 8 (Symphony of a thousand) for soloists, choruses and orchestra
Southend Boys’ Choir
Last played on
Spring symphony Op.44 for SAT, chorus, boys' ch & orchestra
Benjamin Britten
Last played on
Judex Crederis, Te Deum Op.22
Hector Berlioz
Last played on
Spring symphony Op.44 - finale
Benjamin Britten
Last played on
Carmina Burana (excerpts) (feat. John Shirley‐Quirk, Southend Boys’ Choir, Brighton Festival Chorus, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Antal Doráti)
Norma Burrowes
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 11: Mahler Symphony of a Thousand
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-22T07:18:32
22
Jul
2018
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 69: Orff – Carmina burana
Royal Albert Hall
2015-09-06T07:18:32
6
Sep
2015
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2007: Prom 12 - Jamboree!
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-22T07:18:32
22
Jul
2007
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2007: Prom 10 - Jamboree!
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-21T07:18:32
21
Jul
2007
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 07 - A concert for the Eightieth birthday of HM The Queen, in the presence of HM The Queen and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh
Royal Albert Hall
2006-07-19T07:18:32
19
Jul
2006
Royal Albert Hall
