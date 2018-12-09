Bob CrosbyBorn 23 August 1913. Died 9 March 1993
1913-08-23
George Robert Crosby (August 23, 1913 – March 9, 1993) was an American jazz singer and bandleader, best known for his group the Bob-Cats, which formed around 1935. The Bob-Cats was a New Orleans Dixieland-style jazz octet. He was the younger brother of famed singer and actor Bing Crosby. Bob Crosby guest-starred in The Gisele MacKenzie Show and was a regular on The Jack Benny Program. He also hosted his own afternoon variety show, The Bob Crosby Show, which aired from 1953 to 1957. Crosby received two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 8, 1960, for television (at 6252 Hollywood Boulevard) and radio (at 6313 Hollywood Boulevard).
Spain
Over There
Once in a While
Clarinet Marmalade
Gin Mill Blues
Pack Up Your Troubles
Day In, Day Out
Stumbling
Boogie Woogie Maxixe
Diga Diga Doo
Wolverine Blues
Big Noise From Winnetka
South Rampart Street Parade
Mournin Blues
Im Free
Oh Mistress Mine
Ooh, Looka There Aint She Pretty?
Dixieland Band
Ec-Stacy
What Used To Was ...
Grand Terrace Rhythm
A Zoot Suit
Whats New?
Honky Tonk Train Blues
Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree
South Rampart Street Parade
A Zoot Suit (For My Sunday Gal)
Well All Right
Angry
Tin Roof Blues
Dogtown Blues
The March Of The Bobcats
All By Myself
South Rampart Street Pade
Cow Cow Blues
