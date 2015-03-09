Ronald SmithPianist. Born 3 January 1922. Died 27 May 2004
Ronald Smith
1922-01-03
Ronald Smith Tracks
Etude in D flat major Op.25
Frédéric Chopin
Etude in D flat major Op.25
Etude in D flat major Op.25
Last played on
Petit conte
Ronald Smith
Petit conte
Petit conte
Last played on
3 Ecossaises Op. 72 No. 3
Ronald Smith
3 Ecossaises Op. 72 No. 3
3 Ecossaises Op. 72 No. 3
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1959: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
1959-07-30T07:15:17
30
Jul
1959
Proms 1959: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1957: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
1957-08-17T07:15:17
17
Aug
1957
Proms 1957: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1956: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
1956-07-27T07:15:17
27
Jul
1956
Proms 1956: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1949: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
1949-08-12T07:15:17
12
Aug
1949
Proms 1949: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1948: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
1948-07-27T07:15:17
27
Jul
1948
Proms 1948: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
