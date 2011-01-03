Jill HaworthBorn 15 August 1945. Died 3 January 2011
Valerie Jill Haworth (15 August 1945 – 3 January 2011) was an English actress. She appeared in films throughout the 1960s, and started making guest appearances on television in 1963. She originated the role of Sally Bowles in the musical Cabaret on Broadway in 1966.
