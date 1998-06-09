ComaPolish rock band. Formed June 1998
Coma
1998-06
Coma Biography (Wikipedia)
Coma is a Polish rock band which was founded in June 1998 in Łódź. It is one of the most successful rock bands on the Polish music scene of the last decade. As of 2013, the band has released four Polish-language studio albums (three of which have topped the Polish sales chart OLiS), two English-language studio albums, and two live albums.
The name "Coma" was chosen at random: the band members tossed a coin to decide on it, as they had an appointment for an interview with Radio Łódź.
