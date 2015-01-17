Alan Mair
Alan Mair is a Scottish musician, songwriter and record producer.
Mair's music career spans more than 40 years. He came to prominence in the late 1970s as the co-founder and bass guitarist for the English rock band the Only Ones, co-producing their second studio album Even Serpents Shine and writing and singing "My Way Out of Here" for their third and final album Baby's Got a Gun. They released a top 60 hit in 1992 with the single "Another Girl, Another Planet". The band has maintained a cult following throughout its existence.
Mair began his solo career in 2014, while still a member of the Only Ones.
