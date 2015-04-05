Sripathi Panditharadhyula Gonda Balasubrahmanyam Charan , popularly known as S. P. B. Charan, or Charan is an Indian film playback singer, actor and producer known for his works primarily in Tamil cinema.

Son of popular Indian singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, he first worked as a playback singer in Tamil and Telugu cinema. He ventured into acting with the 2003 Kannada film Hudugigagi and is probably best known for his performance in the 2008 film Saroja. He has established a film production company called Capital Film Works, and produced several Tamil films, including the cult hit Chennai 600028 in 2007 and the National Film Award-winning Aaranya Kaandam in 2012.