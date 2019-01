Eddie Thompson (31 May 1925 – 6 November 1986) was a British jazz pianist.

Thompson was born in London. After studying at the same school for the blind as George Shearing, he recorded with Victor Feldman in the late 1940s. In the 1950s he worked with Tony Crombie, Vic Ash, Freddy Randall and Tommy Whittle and was house pianist at Ronnie Scott’s from 1959-1960. From 1962 to 1972 he lived and worked in the USA. He led his own trio featuring Len Skeat and Martin Drew, and which recorded an album with Spike Robinson. Thompson also formed a duo with Roger Kellaway.