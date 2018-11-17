Kenney JonesDrummer for Small Faces, Faces, and The Who. Born 16 September 1948
Kenneth Thomas Jones (born 16 September 1948) is an English drummer best known for his work in the groups Small Faces, Faces, and the Who. Jones was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of Small Faces/Faces.
