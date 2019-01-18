World of TwistFormed 1989. Disbanded June 1992
World of Twist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0344t7g.jpg
1989
World of Twist Biography (Wikipedia)
World of Twist were an English indie pop band, formed in Sheffield in 1985.
World of Twist Tracks
The Storm
World of Twist
The Storm
The Storm
She's A Rainbow
World of Twist
She's A Rainbow
She's A Rainbow
Sons Of The Stage
World of Twist
Sons Of The Stage
Sons Of The Stage
Sweets
World of Twist
Sweets
Sweets
Jelly Baby (Radio 1 Session, 22 Sept 1990)
World of Twist
World of Twist
Jelly Baby (Radio 1 Session, 22 Sept 1990)
Jelly Baby (Radio 1 Session, 22 Sept 1990)
Fire (Radio 1 Session, 22 Sept 1990)
World of Twist
World of Twist
Fire (Radio 1 Session, 22 Sept 1990)
Fire (Radio 1 Session, 22 Sept 1990)
She's A Rainbow - Hull University 1991
World of Twist
World of Twist
She's A Rainbow - Hull University 1991
Lose My Way - Hull University 1991
World of Twist
World of Twist
Lose My Way - Hull University 1991
Lose My Way - Hull University 1991
The Lights - Hull University 1991
World of Twist
World of Twist
The Lights - Hull University 1991
The Lights - Hull University 1991
Sweets - Hull University 1991
World of Twist
Sweets - Hull University 1991
Sweets - Hull University 1991
On The Scene - Hull University 1991
World of Twist
World of Twist
On The Scene - Hull University 1991
On The Scene - Hull University 1991
The Storm - Hull University 1991
World of Twist
World of Twist
The Storm - Hull University 1991
The Storm - Hull University 1991
Sons Of The Stage - Hull University 1991
World of Twist
World of Twist
Sons Of The Stage - Hull University 1991
Blackpool Tower (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jun 1991)
World of Twist
World of Twist
Blackpool Tower (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jun 1991)
Lose My Way (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jun 1991)
World of Twist
World of Twist
Lose My Way (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jun 1991)
Lose My Way (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jun 1991)
St Bruno (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jun 1991)
World of Twist
World of Twist
St Bruno (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jun 1991)
St Bruno (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jun 1991)
Kick Out The Jams (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jun 1991)
World of Twist
World of Twist
Kick Out The Jams (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jun 1991)
Sons Of The Stage (Radio 1 Session, 22 Sept 1990)
World of Twist
World of Twist
Sons Of The Stage (Radio 1 Session, 22 Sept 1990)
I'm A Teardrop (Radio 1 Session, 22 Sept 1990)
World of Twist
World of Twist
I'm A Teardrop (Radio 1 Session, 22 Sept 1990)
