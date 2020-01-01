Patricia Bredin (born 1935) is a British actress and one-time singer from Hull, England, who was best known as the first United Kingdom representative in the Eurovision Song Contest. She took part in the 1957 contest, held in Frankfurt, and finished in seventh place out of ten entries with the song "All", the first ever song sung in English at the Eurovision. At 1:52, this was for a long time the shortest performance in the history of the contest. However, this record was beaten in 2015 when Finland selected Pertti Kurikan Nimipäivät to represent them in the 2015 edition of the contest. Their entry “Aina mun pitää” was only 1:27 long.