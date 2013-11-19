Brian Hopper (born 3 January 1943) is a British guitarist and saxophonist.

Hopper was born in Whitstable, Kent, and is the older brother of the late bassist Hugh Hopper. With Hugh, he was a member in the early Canterbury scene band Wilde Flowers. He also played saxophone on Soft Machine's album Volume Two and cowrote several tracks on their eponymous debut. The death of two bandmates in the early 1970s discouraged Brian from pursuing a proper career in music, so he went into agricultural crop protection research and development instead.

Only in the latter part of the 1990s did Brian re-emerge as an artist of contemporary as well as historical significance. One of his projects was Canterburied Sounds, Vol.s 1-4, a four-CD compilation of archival Canterbury scene recordings from his private collection.