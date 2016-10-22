The GamblersLate 50s/early 60s US surf rock band. Formed 1959. Disbanded 1961
The Gamblers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/de42cbe0-ca2b-412d-b3f9-f9faffefb8d1
The Gamblers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Gamblers were an American surf rock band formed in Los Angeles, California, in 1959. Distinguished by their vocal harmonies and early instrumental surf songs, the Gamblers are one of the first influential musical acts that recorded surf music, a genre popularized initially in Southern California. The group, lead by primary songwriter Derry Weaver, recorded the "Moon Dawg!" single in late 1959, acknowledged as the first known surf record released, and covered by West Coast groups such as the Beach Boys. In 1961, the group disbanded but its members, including Elliot Ingber, Larry Taylor, Bruce Johnston, and Sandy Nelson, went on to have successful music careers of their own.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Gamblers Tracks
Sort by
It's So Nice
The Gamblers
It's So Nice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's So Nice
Last played on
Moon Dawg
The Gamblers
Moon Dawg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moon Dawg
Last played on
The Gamblers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist