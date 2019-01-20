Eddie Foy, Jr.Born 4 February 1905. Died 15 July 1983
Edwin Fitzgerald Jr. (February 4, 1905 - July 15, 1983), known professionally as Eddie Foy Jr., was an American stage, film, and television actor.
