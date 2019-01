Bobby Murray (born June 9, 1953) is an American electric blues guitarist, songwriter and record producer. Murray has played in Etta James' backing band for twenty three years, performed on three Grammy Award winning recordings with James and B.B. King, and released four solo albums. In 2011, the Detroit Blues Society granted Murray their Lifetime Achievement Award. Murray currently leads his own band in Metro Detroit and has won several Detroit Music Awards. His latest solo recording, I'm Sticking With You, was released in 2013.

His guitar playing was mainly influenced by Albert Collins and B.B. King. Murray currently resides in White Lake, Michigan, United States.