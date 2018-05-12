Balázs Kocsár is a Hungarian orchestral and operatic conductor. He was born in 1963 in Budapest. His father Miklós Kocsár is a composer awarded the Kossuth Prize. He studied composition at Béla Bartók Vocational School of Music (Bartók Béla Zeneművészeti Szakközépiskola). Then he entered the prestigious Franz Liszt Academy of Music to study choir conducting under István Párkai which was followed by studies in orchestral conducting under the guidance of Ervin Lukács. He graduated with distinction in 1991. His studies were continued at Universität für Musik und darstellende Kunst Wien under Professor Karl Österreicher. He also participated in master classes led by Helmuth Rilling, Jorma Panula, Moshe Atzmon and Péter Eötvös.