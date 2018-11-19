Orazio BassaniBorn 1550. Died 1615
Orazio Bassani
1550
Orazio Bassani "Orazio della Viola" (Cento, Ferrara before 1570 - Parma 1615) was an Italian viola-da-gambist. He was celebrated for his instrumental embellishments of madrigals, a few of which survive in manuscript sources. He was a colleague of Fabrizio Dentice and uncle of Francesco Maria Bassani.
Toccata per B quadro
