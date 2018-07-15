Junior BrownUS country guitarist & singer. Born 12 June 1952
Junior Brown
1952-06-12
Junior Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Jamieson "Junior" Brown (born June 12, 1952) is an American country guitarist and singer. He has released twelve studio albums in his career, and has charted twice on the Billboard country singles charts. Brown's signature instrument is the "guit-steel" double neck guitar, a hybrid of electric guitar and lap steel guitar.
Junior Brown Tracks
Highway Patrol
Junior Brown
Highway Patrol
Highway Patrol
Last played on
Long Walk Back To San Antone
Junior Brown
Long Walk Back To San Antone
Hang Up And Drive
Junior Brown
Hang Up And Drive
Hang Up And Drive
Last played on
My Wife Thinks You're Dead
Junior Brown
My Wife Thinks You're Dead
My Wife Thinks You're Dead
Last played on
The Bridge Washed Out
Junior Brown
The Bridge Washed Out
The Bridge Washed Out
Last played on
Broke Down South Of Dallas
Junior Brown
Broke Down South Of Dallas
My Baby Don't Dance to Nothing but Ernest Tubb
Junior Brown
My Baby Don't Dance to Nothing but Ernest Tubb
Party Lights
Junior Brown
Party Lights
Party Lights
Last played on
HONG KONG BLUES
Junior Brown
HONG KONG BLUES
HONG KONG BLUES
Last played on
Guitar Man
Junior Brown
Guitar Man
Guitar Man
Last played on
Gotta Get Up Every Morning
Junior Brown
Gotta Get Up Every Morning
My Wife Thinks You're Dead - Junior Brown
Junior Brown
My Wife Thinks You're Dead - Junior Brown
