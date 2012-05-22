Josie McDermottBorn 1925. Died May 1992
1925
Josie McDermott Biography (Wikipedia)
Josie McDermott (1925–1992) was a traditional Irish musician: a flute and tin whistle player, composer and singer.
Reel Beatrice/Glasgow/Woodchopper/Man Of The House
