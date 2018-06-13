Franz Bendel (March 23, 1833 – July 3, 1874) was a German Bohemian pianist and composer.

Bendel was born in Schönlinde, Bohemia, Austrian Empire. He was a student of Franz Liszt for five years in Weimar. From 1862, he lived in Berlin and taught at Theodor Kullak's Music Academy, Neue Akademie der Tonkunst. He was also the author of over four hundred compositions, many of them for the piano, including one piano concerto.

Bendel was a superb pianist who toured extensively until his death from typhoid fever in Boston while on an American tour. He was aged only 41.