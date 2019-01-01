The Rockin' Rebels
The Rebels (also known as The Rockin' Rebels) were a band from Buffalo, New York, known for their instrumental "Wild Weekend". The original members were Jim and Mick Kipler, Tom Gorman and Paul Balon.
