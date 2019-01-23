Only Boys Aloud
Only Boys Aloud, run by The Aloud Charity, is a choir based in Wales made up of boys aged 11–19. It was set up in 2010 by choral director Tim Rhys-Evans and members of Only Men Aloud. They finished third in Britain's Got Talent in May 2012.
Besides the choral function, the choir also has a social side. They intend to give the participating boys a way to broaden their horizons, grow in ability and self-confidence and keep out of trouble.
