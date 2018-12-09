Ralph TresvantBorn 16 May 1968
Ralph Tresvant
1968-05-16
Ralph Tresvant Biography (Wikipedia)
Ralph Edward Tresvant Sr. (born May 16, 1968), also known as Rizz and Rizzo, is an American singer, songwriter, actor and record producer, best known as the lead singer of R&B group New Edition. As a solo artist, Tresvant released the album Ralph Tresvant (1990). In 2008, he began touring with Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill in a new group named Heads of State.
