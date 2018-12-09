Ralph Edward Tresvant Sr. (born May 16, 1968), also known as Rizz and Rizzo, is an American singer, songwriter, actor and record producer, best known as the lead singer of R&B group New Edition. As a solo artist, Tresvant released the album Ralph Tresvant (1990). In 2008, he began touring with Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill in a new group named Heads of State.