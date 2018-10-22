Jason Lytle
1969-03-26
Jason Lytle Biography (Wikipedia)
Jason Lytle ( LY-təl; born March 26, 1969) is an American musician best known for his work in the indie rock group Grandaddy. The group split in 2005, and Lytle continued to release music as a solo artist and in collaboration with other musicians. Grandaddy reformed in 2012.
Jason Lytle Performances & Interviews
Jason Lytle Tracks
The Chickadees Of Highway 3
Dept. of Disappearance
El Caminos In The west
Get Up and Go
Hangtown
Your Final Setting Sun
Matterhorn
This Song is The Mute Button (Marc Riley Session 280812)
Willow Wand Willow Wand
Young Saints
