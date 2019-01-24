The GodfathersUK alternative rock band. Formed 1985
The Godfathers
1985
The Godfathers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Godfathers are an English alternative rock/new wave band from London, England, with strong influences from R&B and punk.
Birth, School, Work, Death
The Godfathers
Birth, School, Work, Death
This Damn Nation
The Godfathers
This Damn Nation
This Damn Nation
This Is War
The Godfathers
This Is War
This Is War
I Want Everything
The Godfathers
I Want Everything
I Want Everything
She Gives Me Love
The Godfathers
She Gives Me Love
She Gives Me Love
Poor Boys Son
The Godfathers
Poor Boys Son
Poor Boys Son
Those Days Are Over (Radio 1 Session, 14 Jul 1988)
The Godfathers
The Godfathers
Those Days Are Over (Radio 1 Session, 14 Jul 1988)
Just Because You're Paranoid (Radio 1 Session, 14 Jul 1988)
The Godfathers
The Godfathers
Just Because You're Paranoid (Radio 1 Session, 14 Jul 1988)
Love Is Dead
The Godfathers
Love Is Dead
Love Is Dead
Unreal World
The Godfathers
Unreal World
Unreal World
You Don't Love Me
The Godfathers
You Don't Love Me
You Don't Love Me
Defibrillator
The Godfathers
Defibrillator
Defibrillator
Big Bad Beautiful Noise
The Godfathers
Big Bad Beautiful Noise
Big Bad Beautiful Noise
Walking Talking Johnny Cash Blues
The Godfathers
The Godfathers
Walking Talking Johnny Cash Blues
Half Paralysed (Radio 1 Session, 14 Jul 1988)
The Godfathers
The Godfathers
Half Paralysed (Radio 1 Session, 14 Jul 1988)
How Low Is Low (Radio 1 Session, 14 Jul 1988)
The Godfathers
The Godfathers
How Low Is Low (Radio 1 Session, 14 Jul 1988)
Lonely Man
The Godfathers
Lonely Man
Lonely Man
Love Is Dead (Radio 1 Session, 14 Jul 1988)
The Godfathers
The Godfathers
Love Is Dead (Radio 1 Session, 14 Jul 1988)
Upcoming Events
8
Feb
2019
The Godfathers, Rascalton, Strange Bones and Johnny Seven
Westgarth Social Club, Middlesbrough, UK
8
Feb
2019
The Godfathers
The Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton, UK
9
Feb
2019
The Godfathers
Rebellion Club, Manchester, UK
15
Feb
2019
The Godfathers
Waterfront Studio, Norwich, UK
16
Feb
2019
The Godfathers
100 Club, London, UK
