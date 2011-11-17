Susanne LundengBorn 18 August 1969
Susanne Lundeng
1969-08-18
Susanne Lundeng Biography (Wikipedia)
Susanne Merethe Lundeng (born 18 August 1969 in Bodø, Norway) is a Norwegian traditional folk musician (fiddle) and composer.
Susanne Lundeng Tracks
Lende
Susanne Lundeng
Lende
Lende
Last played on
