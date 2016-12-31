Claire Barnett-JonesMezzo-soprano
Claire Barnett-Jones
Serenade to Music (Proms 2016)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music (Proms 2016)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 75: Last Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
2016-09-10T06:28:02
10
Sep
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 75: Last Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 11: Stockhausen
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-19T06:28:02
19
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 11: Stockhausen
Royal Albert Hall
