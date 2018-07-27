Tyree Simmons (born April 22, 1978), professionally known as DJ Drama, is an American DJ, record executive and music promoter from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He initially gained recognition as the official DJ for Atlanta rapper T.I.. He is perhaps best known for hosting several mixtapes, most notably his successful Gangsta Grillz series. He is also known for doing the Dedication series with New Orleans-bred rapper Lil Wayne, with The New York Times calling Dedication 2 one of the "10 Best Recordings of 2006".

DJ Drama along with DJ Sense, founded Aphilliates, in 2003. The Aphilliates signed a joint venture deal with Asylum in 2006. As of January 2011, The Aphilliates now operates as its own entity, due to DJ Drama recently cutting ties with La the Darkman and Embassy. In December 2007, Drama released his first studio album, Gangsta Grillz: The Album, under Atlantic, as well as T.I.'s label, Grand Hustle Records. His second album was the sequel Gangsta Grillz: The Album (Vol. 2), which was released in May 2009, under Atlantic and Grand Hustle. After leaving Grand Hustle and Atlantic to focus on Aphilliates Music Group, Drama released his third album Third Power, under E1 Music and Aphilliates.