Karol G
Karol G Biography (Wikipedia)
Carolina Giraldo Navarro (born 14 February 1991), known professionally as Karol G, is a Colombian reggaeton singer and songwriter. Her songs "Ahora Me Llama", "Mi Cama" and "Culpables" have reached the top ten on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart. She has won a Latin Grammy Award.
Karol G Tracks
Amor No Hay
Karol G
Amor No Hay
Amor No Hay
En La Cara (Sua Cara) (feat. Karol G)
Major Lazer
En La Cara (Sua Cara) (feat. Karol G)
En La Cara (Sua Cara) (feat. Karol G)
