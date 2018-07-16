SunscreemFormed 1991
Sunscreem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/de212b3a-2f54-4def-a13d-5a877bfaeaf7
Sunscreem Biography (Wikipedia)
Sunscreem is a band from Essex, England that scored a number of hits on the US Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart throughout the 1990s and into the 21st century. Sunscreem also has the rare reputation as a techno-based band that successfully performs concerts. Over a ten-year period, 12 of its singles made an entry to the UK Singles Chart.
Sunscreem Tracks
Sunscream
Sunscreem
Sunscream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunscream
Last played on
Extract
Sunscreem
Extract
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Extract
Last played on
Pressure Us
Sunscreem
Pressure Us
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pressure Us
Last played on
Perfect Motion (Boys Own Mix)
Sunscreem
Perfect Motion (Boys Own Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Perfect Motion (Boys Own Mix)
Last played on
What Will The Sun Say
Sunscreem
What Will The Sun Say
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Will The Sun Say
Last played on
Shut Up
Sunscreem
Shut Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shut Up
Last played on
Heres The Summer
Sunscreem
Heres The Summer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heres The Summer
Last played on
Love U More
Sunscreem
Love U More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love U More
Last played on
Perfect Motion (JBO Mix)
Sunscreem
Perfect Motion (JBO Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Perfect Motion (JBO Mix)
Last played on
Perfect Motion
Sunscreem
Perfect Motion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Perfect Motion
Last played on
Perfect Motion (Heller & Farley mix) (1992)
Sunscreem
Perfect Motion (Heller & Farley mix) (1992)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Perfect Motion (1992)
Sunscreem
Perfect Motion (1992)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Perfect Motion (1992)
Last played on
