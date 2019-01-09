PVRIS
PVRIS (pronounced "Paris") is an American rock band from Lowell, Massachusetts formed by members Lynn Gunn, Alex Babinski, and Brian MacDonald. The band formed originally under the name Paris but later changed it to PVRIS in the summer of 2013 citing legal reasons. They released a self-titled EP and an acoustic EP before signing to Rise and Velocity Records. They released the single "St. Patrick" on June 24, 2014, along with a music video. They released their debut album, White Noise, in November 2014, and the deluxe version of White Noise on April 22, 2016. On August 25, 2017, they released their second album All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell.
23
Aug
2019
PVRIS, Foo Fighters, Bastille, Twenty One Pilots, Post Malone, The 1975, Billie Eilish, Bowling for Soup, Juice WRLD, Stefflon Don, Hayley Kiyoko, Blossoms, Sundara Karma, CamelPhat, NOT3S, The Distillers, The Amazons, Pale Waves, Yungblud, G Flip, Denis Sulta and CRUCAST
Bramham Park, Wetherby, UK
23
Aug
2019
PVRIS, Foo Fighters, Bastille, Twenty One Pilots, Post Malone, The 1975, Bowling for Soup, Juice WRLD, Stefflon Don, Hayley Kiyoko, Blossoms, Sundara Karma, CamelPhat, NOT3S, The Distillers, The Amazons, Pale Waves, Yungblud, G Flip, Denis Sulta, Billie Ellish and CRUCAST
Richfield Avenue, Reading, UK
Reading + Leeds: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e43g9r
Reading
2017-08-26T07:07:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05bslv6.jpg
26
Aug
2017
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Reading
Live Lounge: PVRIS
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edpbp6
BBC Broadcasting House
2015-06-11T07:07:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02tfwpg.jpg
11
Jun
2015
Live Lounge: PVRIS
BBC Broadcasting House
