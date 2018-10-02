Marcus Hamblett is a British musician and producer. Music from his solo album, Concrete, has been played on BBC Radio 3's Late Junction shows by Mara Carlyle, Nick Luscombe and Max Reinhardt and on BBC 6 Music by Tom Robinson. The Quietus said his album, "could be called post-rock if it didn't also sound pre-rock, or maybe as if rock had never happened and folk, modern jazz and the classical avant-garde had merged into a stream of hip, innovative music to soundtrack the changes and discontents of the second half of the twentieth century instead, and Joe Meek had dug John Cage."

He is also a session musician, receiving credit for playing a variety of instruments (double bass, synthesizers, guitar, trumpet etc.) on albums by the likes of Laura Marling, The Staves, Lucy Rose, Villagers, Fear of Men, Peggy Sue, Bear's Den, Woodpecker Wooliams, Rachael Dadd, Landshapes and Rozi Plain. His live session work has involved touring with Sarah Blasko, Broken Social Scene, Olympia and James Holden. He is a member of the Willkommen Collective and the bands Sons of Noel and Adrian and Eyes & No Eyes.