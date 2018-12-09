RenaudBorn 11 May 1952
Renaud
1952-05-11
Renaud Biography (Wikipedia)
Renaud Pierre Manuel Séchan, known as Renaud ( (listen); born 11 May 1952), is a popular French singer, songwriter and actor. His characteristically 'broken' voice makes for a very distinctive vocal style. Several of his songs are popular classics in France, including the sea tale "Dès que le vent soufflera", the irreverent "Laisse béton", the ballad "Morgane de toi" and the nostalgic "Mistral gagnant". However, with the exception of a recording of "Miss Maggie" in English and a franglais recording of "It is not because you are", his work is almost unknown outside the French-speaking world.
Renaud Tracks
Plaisir D'Amour
Renaud
Plaisir D'Amour
Plaisir D'Amour
Laissa Beton
Renaud
Laissa Beton
Laissa Beton
Mistral Gagnant
Renaud
Mistral Gagnant
Vagabonds
Renaud
Vagabonds
Vagabonds
