Kitten is an American indie rock band formed in Los Angeles, California in 2009 and fronted by Chloe Chaidez. It is known for being the opener for bands such as No Doubt, Paramore, The Neighbourhood, Electric Six, Young the Giant, Garbage, OK Go, Blue October, and Charli XCX.

In 2010, they released their first EP, Sunday School. In 2011, they followed up with the release of their second EP Cut It Out. In August 2013, the EP Like a Stranger was made available on iTunes. Kitten's self-titled debut album, produced by Chad Anderson and Gavin MacKillop, was released on June 24, 2014. They also briefly signed with Velvet Hammer Music and Management Group in February 2014 but left in June of the same year. Former members Zach Bilson, Bryan De Leon and Waylon Rector also left the band in that year as well.

Kitten has been billed for festivals such as SXSW, Jubilee, Edgefest, Middle of the Map Festival, Summerfest and Riot Fest.