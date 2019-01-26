Gopisundar C. S., known professionally as Gopi Sundar, is an Indian music director, programmer, singer, songwriter, and performer. He started his career composing music for television commercials, as he has nearly 5,000 jingles to his credit. As a keyboard programmer, he has collaborated with several music directors including the composer duo Vishal–Shekhar, for whose music he also provided vocals. He made his debut as a film score composer in 2006 and went on to produce several commercially successful songs in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu language films.

Gopi Sundar started his own recording label, Gopi Sundar Music Company, in 2014 with an idea to promote aspiring musicians and to make low-budget productions possible. In 2016, he formed a live performance music band called "Band Big G" in Dubai. He has won several accolades for his soundtrack albums and film scores, including a National Film Award, a Kerala State Film Award, and two Filmfare Awards South. In 2017, his two songs and the background score from the film Pulimurugan were selected as contenders in the 90th Academy Awards nominations for the Best Original Song and Best Original Score categories, but none were nominated.