Oscar RasbachBorn 2 August 1888. Died 23 March 1975
Oscar Rasbach
1888-08-02
Oscar Rasbach Biography (Wikipedia)
Oscar Rasbach (Dayton, Kentucky, August 2, 1888 – Pasadena, California, March 23, 1975) was an American pianist and composer and arranger of art songs and works for piano.
Oscar Rasbach Tracks
Trees
Trees
