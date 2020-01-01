Geoffrey Molyneux PalmerComposer/organist. Born 8 October 1882. Died 29 November 1957
Geoffrey Molyneux Palmer
1882-10-08
Geoffrey Molyneux Palmer Biography (Wikipedia)
Geoffrey Molyneux Palmer (Irish: Seathrún de Pámar, 8 October 1882 – 29 November 1957) was an Irish composer, mainly of operas and vocal music, among them the first musical settings of poems by James Joyce.
