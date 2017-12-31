Teresa StratasBorn 26 May 1938
Teresa Stratas
1938-05-26
Teresa Stratas Biography (Wikipedia)
Teresa Stratas, OC (born May 26, 1938 in Toronto, Ontario), is a retired Canadian operatic soprano of Greek descent. She is especially well known for her award-winning recording of Alban Berg's Lulu.
La Boheme: Mi Chiamano Mimi
Theresa Stratas
La Boheme: Mi Chiamano Mimi
La Boheme: Mi Chiamano Mimi
Performer
Last played on
One touch of Venus: I'm a stranger here myself
Kurt Weill
One touch of Venus: I'm a stranger here myself
One touch of Venus: I'm a stranger here myself
Orchestra
Last played on
Schickelgruber
Kurt Weill
Schickelgruber
Schickelgruber
Last played on
Youkali
Kurt Weill
Youkali
Youkali
Last played on
Das Lied von den Braunen Inseln
Kurt Weill
Das Lied von den Braunen Inseln
Das Lied von den Braunen Inseln
Last played on
Surabaya Jonny (Happy End)
Y Chamber Orchestra, Kurt Weill, Teresa Stratas & Gerard Schwarz
Surabaya Jonny (Happy End)
Surabaya Jonny (Happy End)
Performer
Last played on
Youkali
Teresa Stratas
Youkali
Youkali
Last played on
One Life To Live
Teresa Stratas
One Life To Live
One Life To Live
Last played on
