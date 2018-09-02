Duane Jarvis (August 22, 1957 – April 1, 2009) was an American guitarist and singer-songwriter who recorded songs with many rock and roll and country music performers, including Frank Black, Peter Case, Rosie Flores, John Prine, Amy Rigby, Lucinda Williams and Dwight Yoakam.

In addition to his collaborations, which included co-writing "Still I Long For Your Kiss", a song on Williams's Grammy-winning album Car Wheels on a Gravel Road, he also released a number of solo albums.

He described his style as "country rock by way of the British Invasion" in a 1994 interview with The Oregonian, citing The Who, The Kinks, and The Rolling Stones as influences who themselves had borrowed much from roots music.