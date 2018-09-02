Duane JarvisBorn 27 August 1957. Died 1 April 2009
Duane Jarvis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1957-08-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/de11fc65-9252-45cf-b462-80f86d63a93a
Duane Jarvis Biography (Wikipedia)
Duane Jarvis (August 22, 1957 – April 1, 2009) was an American guitarist and singer-songwriter who recorded songs with many rock and roll and country music performers, including Frank Black, Peter Case, Rosie Flores, John Prine, Amy Rigby, Lucinda Williams and Dwight Yoakam.
In addition to his collaborations, which included co-writing "Still I Long For Your Kiss", a song on Williams's Grammy-winning album Car Wheels on a Gravel Road, he also released a number of solo albums.
He described his style as "country rock by way of the British Invasion" in a 1994 interview with The Oregonian, citing The Who, The Kinks, and The Rolling Stones as influences who themselves had borrowed much from roots music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Duane Jarvis Tracks
Sort by
Sweet Old World
Doug Atwell
Sweet Old World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf7g.jpglink
Sweet Old World
Last played on
Duane Jarvis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist