Eagles of Death Metal is an American rock band from Palm Desert, California, formed in 1998. Founded by Jesse Hughes (vocals, guitar) and Josh Homme (drums), the band also includes a wide range of other musicians that perform both on the band's studio albums and at live shows. Hughes and Homme are the only permanent members of the band, with Homme rarely performing at live shows due to commitment to his other band, Queens of the Stone Age. The band's current touring line-up includes Hughes alongside Dave Catching (guitar), Eden Galindo (guitar), Jennie Vee (bass) and Jorma Vik (drums).

Despite their name, Eagles of Death Metal are not a death metal band, and the name is intended to be humorous. In a 2003 interview, Homme described the sound of the band as a combination of "bluegrass slide guitar mixed with stripper drum beats and Canned Heat vocals." Hughes is known for his enthusiastic interaction with audiences at live performances.

While the band was on stage at the Bataclan in Paris, France, on November 13, 2015, the audience was attacked by terrorists wielding automatic rifles, grenades, and suicide vests. The death toll inside the venue was 89, including the group's merchandise manager. 3 of the band members escaped safely out of the venue via a door backstage, but 2 members remained behind inside the venue and were rescued after several hours by the police with the other survivors.