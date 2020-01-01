Andrea RostHungarian lyric soprano. Born 15 June 1962
Andrea Rost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962-06-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/de109471-919b-4ab2-afb8-8032bc3c30d2
Andrea Rost Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrea Rost (born June 15, 1962) is a Hungarian lyric soprano. She has performed in leading roles with the Vienna State Opera, La Scala, the Royal Opera House, Opéra National de Paris, the Metropolitan Opera and the Salzburg Festival. The year 1997 saw the release of her first solo recording, Le delizie dell’amor, featuring arias from bel canto, Verdi and Puccini operas.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andrea Rost Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist