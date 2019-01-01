Jason Chan Pak-Yu (Chinese: 陳柏宇, born 20 July 1983 as Ivan Chan) is a Hong Kong Canadian singer. He debuted under Sony Music in 2006 and released his debut album First Experience in 2007 and has since released more than 10 albums. He has been dubbed by the Hong Kong media as the music industry's "hidden master" (樂壇隱世高手). Chan has also ventured into film and television, and business, owning two bars in Hong Kong.